At last, Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie, breaks silence on son’s second wife, issues ultimatum

As reactions continue to trail Yul Edochie’s announcement of a second wife with his new son, his father and veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, has given ultimatum.

Pete who spoke Wednesday outrightly banished son’s newly found second wife Judy Austin from entering his household.

Yul set social media on fire recently after he introduced Judy as his second wife, after 17 years of marriage with May.

While reacting to the saga, Pete said, “I want the whole world and Nigerians to understand that as an Igbo man, I never support my son actions and as a statesman, I only Recognized his first wife as the only authenticated wife of my son, the rest is banished from entering my household.”

He noted that marrying two wives does not confer a manly status on anyone.

Pete, who publicly endorsed his son, Yul, for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, said that getting with another wife simply means that one is ready to suffer and breed confusion among his generation.

The veteran actor bore his mind on the second wife and son that Yul had outside his knowledge, after having four children from the first wife.

According to him, “right from when Yul was still a child, he never listened to him.

“I’m not shocked that he has a son without my knowledge. A child that doesn’t listen to his father end up cutting his or her life span short.”

Yul, on Wednesday, welcomed a son with his second wife, Judy Austin, who is also a Nigerian actress.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram page on Wednesday, where he shared pictures of himself and the newborn son.

