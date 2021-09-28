At last, Obaseki appoints cabinet members

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has appointed two Special Advisers and forwarded the names of 11 commissioner-nominees to the Edo state House of Assembly for confirmation.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the two Special Advisers were Crusoe Osagie, appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, picked as Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, projects and performance Management.

The commissioner-nominees whose names have been forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly include: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Prof. (Mrs.) Obehi Akoria; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are: Marie Edeko Esq.; Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

Osagie, a media expert, has over two decades experience in journalism and public relations practice.

He served as Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy in Governor Obaseki’s first term in office.

The statement added that Ajose-Adeogun, a former employee of Shell, has over two decades of multidisciplinary experience in the oil and gas industry.