At last, Odion Ighalo breaks silence over Super Eagles return

Striker Odion Ighalo is undecided on a possible return to the Super Eagles, more than two years after he retired from the national team.

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr had recently hinted at a potential return for the former Watford forward.

But Ighalo, who is enjoying an impressive form with Saudi Arabian top side Al Shabab, is yet to make a decision on the matter.

“They have been in contact with me about the possibility of coming back, Amaju and coach,” the former Manchester United star told ESPN. “I don’t know. I have not said yes or no. I haven’t made any decision concerning the national team.

Football authorities in Nigeria have never hidden their desire to see the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top-scorer make a u-turn on his international career.

Earlier in the year, Rohr had said he would not rule out the possibility of a national team return for the 32-year-old.

“There’s no reason not to take him if he’s doing well. The question is if he wants to come back,” the German said in an interview on the Super Eagles YouTube channel. “We hope so because he’s an experienced player. He can be very useful to his partners. We’re waiting…”

The coach, who made the comment just as Ighalo joined the Middle East side after a loan spell with Manchester United, believed the switch would help the Nigerian gain fitness.

“He’s fit, playing regularly for his new club (Al Shabab), a big club in Saudi Arabia, and doing well,” Rohr maintained.

“There’s no reason not to have him back. We also had Ahmed Musa when he was playing in Saudi Arabia.”

Ighalo featured 35 times for the Nigerian senior national team after making his debut in 2015. He scored 16 goals.

News about the former Shanghai Shenhua man’s possible return to the three-time AFCON winners will be a major boost for the Eagles in their quest for a 2022 World Cup ticket.

They will play two games next month – Liberia and Cape Verde – in the final round of group stage qualifiers for the competition in Qatar.