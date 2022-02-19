At last, PDP dares Police, stages rally in Cross River ahead bye-elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River state has held its campaign rally for the National and State Assemblies by-election for Yala/Ogoja and Akpabuyo constituencies despite the Police baricadding main entrance to the venue of the rally.

As early as 7am, security agents had blocked the Calabar Sports Club, venue of the said rally, with Armoured Personel Carrier and Hilux vans with riot police men positioned stragetically around the venue.

However, PDP members invaded the venue in their numbers, and while some jumped the peremeter fence into the rally venue, others entered through other outlets and before long, the venue was filled with party members.

Blueprint reporter at the event said the rally went on as planned with party stalwarts including Govermor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, three siting Senators from Cross River, House of Representatives members, House of Assembly members and many other dignataries in attendance.

Speaking, Governor Wike charged PDP members to stand up against any form of intimidation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state, ahead of the February 26 by-elections.

He said, “Why on earth will they try stop an ordinary rally if they have done well, this is just bye elections for federal and state constituency, what if it was the governorship? If they had succeeded in stopping us from holding the rally, that would have been the end of the party in Cross River but we are very resilient people.

“2023 is not 2019. PDP means business and we are taking over Cross River state. Go out and get your PVCs, make sure you vote and also make sure you guide and protect your vote, it is obvious that you are ready to take over Cross River once again.

“Do not be afraid, they tried it in Rivers state but we resisted them. It is just a form of intimidation. I thought the only way to test the people is to allow them to hold their rally whether they would come or not but with the crowd here, it shows that things are not well with them (APC).

“With the bye elections, they will know and understand that it is no longer business as usual. Indeed we will leave no stone unturn, we must defeat APC, forget about presidential ambition, we must win this first .”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of PDP in Cross River, Venatius Ikem Esq, expressed satisfaction over the patience exhibited by party members.

“They tried to stop us but they could not. We have mobilised, we are ready for the elections, nobody can stop us, nobody can intimidate us ,” he boasted.