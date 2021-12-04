At last, PDP reveals day Iyorchia Ayu, other newly elected executive ‘ll be sworn-in *See full list of national officers-elect

The outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Wednesday December 8, 2021 hold its valedictory session.

Kola Ologbondiyan, outgoing National Publicity Secretary who revealed this in a statement, Saturday, said, “Consequent upon the successful conduct of the October 30 and 31, 2021 elective National convention and in keeping with due process of internal democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the schedule of events for smooth transition from the outgoing to incoming national officers of the party.

“Accordingly, the valedictory session of the outgoing National Working Committee (NWC) has been scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the NEC Hall of the National Secretariat, Abuja at 11am,” he added.

The statement added, “Correspondingly, the presentation of certificate of return and swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected national officers has been scheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, by 9:30am.

“All party leaders, critical stakeholders and our teeming members nationwide should note this accordingly.”

See the full list of the newly-elected national officials of the main opposition party below:

National Chairman – Iyorchia Ayu

Deputy National Chairman (North) – Umar Damagum (Contested)

Deputy National Chairman (South) – Taofeek Arapaja (Contested)

National Secretary – Samuel Anyanwu (Unopposed)

National Treasurer – Ahmed Mohammed (Unopposed)

National Organising Secretary – Umar Bature (Unopposed)

National Financial Secretary – Daniel Woyegikuro (Unopposed)

National Women’s Leader – Professor Stella Effah-Attoe (Unopposed)

National Youth Leader – Muhammed Suleiman (Contested)

National Legal Adviser – Kamaldeen Ajibade (Unopposed)

National Publicity Secretary – Debo Ologunagba (Unopposed)

National Auditor – Okechuckwu Daniel (Unopposed)

Deputy National Secretary – Setoji Kosheodo (Unopposed)

Deputy National Treasurer – Ndubisi David (Unopposed)

Deputy National Publicity Secretary – Ibrahim Abdullahi (Unopposed)

Deputy National Organising Secretary – Ighoyota Amori (Unopposed)

Deputy National Financial Secretary – Adamu Kamale (Unopposed)

Deputy National Women’s Leader – Hajara Wanka (Unopposed)

Deputy National Youth Leader – Timothy Osadolor (Unopposed)

Deputy National Legal Adviser – Okechukwu Osuoha (Unopposed)

Deputy National Auditor – Abdulrahman Mohammed (Unopposed)