At last, Police break silence on 2020 recruitment exercise

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in collaboration with the Police Service Commission (PSC) are set to conclude the ongoing 2020 recruitment exercise of 10,000 Police Constables as the recruitment portal is set to open on Monday, October 18, just as examinations are to commence on Friday, October 29.

A press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, Saturday in Abuja, said: “candidates are required to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng which will be opened from Monday, October 18, through to Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

“Candidates who are qualified for the next stage of the recruitment exercise are to print out their examination slip which must be presented on the examination date scheduled for Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30, 2021, at designated centres across the country.

“Candidates are equally advised to check their email and phone numbers for notifications.”

Mba said the Force, while reiterating that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation, enjoins candidates to call 08100004507 for further enquiries about the recruitment exercise.