At last, Ronaldo decides to marry

Five-time World Best Player, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly proposed to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after two years of dating.

The couple met in June 2016 while Georgina was working at Gucci and he was at Real Madrid, they have since been together.

According to Correio da Manha, a reputable Portuguese media outlet, Ronaldo has decided to marry Georgina after two years together and she has accepted his proposal.

Georgina and Ronaldo have been living together for a while and already have a one-year-old daughter together named Alana Martina.

Neither of the duo have disclosed any details about a possible wedding but the report states that she already has started making plans for their union and trying out dresses for the occasions.

The younger Georgina has been taking care of their daughter together and three other children and has backed the Portuguese superstar despite rape allegations levelled against him by an American woman named Kathryn Mayorga.

Ronaldo’s mother already gave her backing for the union between the two when she granted an interview earlier in the year.

She said, “She is the mother of my grand-daughter. She is a future daughter-in-law. She’s not my daughter-in-law yet. She’s a future daughter-in-law. She’s a very calm person.”

Ronaldo is expected to return to action when Juventus take on SPAL in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, November 24.

