At last, security unseals Plateau Assembly

The Police and other security agencies on Friday unsealed the Plateau state of Assembly complex, thus allowing the speaker, Yakubu Sanda, and 11 other lawmakers to hold plenary.

The House the same day received executive communication from Governor Simon Lalong seeking the confirmation of the chairman and six other members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC).

Sanda, who read the communication, said the governor was seeking the screening of Mr. Fabian Ari Ntum as the chairman of the electoral body.

However, the House resolved to screen the seven nominees in another legislative session, as moved by the majority leader, Naa’anlong Daniel.

It also stood down discussions, till next the legislative day, on the 2022 budget pending before it is presented by the governor following a contrary motion raised by Ibrahim Baba Hassan, alluding that the hallowed chamber” isn’t conducive for such discussions.”

Similarly, the House resolved to move legislative sessions to the old Government House pending when the hallowed chamber in the Assembly complex would be fixed.