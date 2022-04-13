At last, TCN gets substantive MD/CEO ￼

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Engr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) with effect from the April 4, 2022.

Abdulaziz was appointed as the acting MD/CEO on the 19th May 2020 after Mr Usman Gur Mohammed was relieved of his appointment as the TCN’s MD/CEO.

TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ms Ndidi Mbah, in a statement she issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said before becoming the acting MD/CEO of TCN, Abdulaziz was the General Manager (Projects) at the corporate headquarters of the company in Abuja.

She added that he was at a time the Regional Transmission Manager of Shiroro and Abuja Regions of TCN with the responsibility for various operational and managerial functions including the wheeling of bulk power to the Distribution Companies (Discos); coordination and supervision of equipment, among others.

“In his over 25 years of cognate experience in project management, administration, and fund management, the seasoned project engineer led the initiation and development of various strategic projects such as the construction of 2×30/40MVA, 132/33KV substation at Talata Mafara; Construction of 2x60MVA, 132/33KV Substation at Keffi, Daura and Kukwaba (Abuja Stadium), Kurfi, Kurfi; Malumfashi, Dustin-Ma, Kankara, Daura, Gagarawa, Lalante, and Igangan; Construction of 1x150MVA 330/132KV Substation at Maiduguri and Construction of 2x150MVA, 330/132/33KV Substation at Katsina; to mention a few.

“Under his watch as the Ag. MD/CEO, TCN made milestone achievements in project execution and delivery, stable grid management, and human resources management that optimised personnel performance and productivity.

“Working with an Executive Management consisting of four Executive Directors, Engr Abdulaziz embarked on projects, initiatives and execution that significantly transformed TCN from a faltering successor company in the post-privatization era to a viable national and sub-regional transmission company.

“This is hardly surprising as Engr Dr. Abdulaziz brought to bear his over 25-years of engineering experience and responsibility as a tested project manager. He has demonstrated deftness in project execution and fund management as he ensured that all projects under donor-funded schemes are professionally supervised by specialized units of the company called Project Management Units (PMUs).

“The execution of the donor-sponsored projects has progressed extensively and the milestones deliveries are as scheduled. The Abuja feeding scheme Project for instance which consists of one new 330kV line, two 330/132kV, and three 132kV transmission substations has progressed extensively and will be ready for commissioning by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

“Engr. Abdulaziz has also distinguished himself as a skilled human resources manager who has brought industrial harmony to TCN and has continued to maintain a non-interference and non-divisive policy in dealing with labor unions and union matters. He has equally enhanced capacity development by strategically investing in the training and retraining of staff to bridge skill gaps among others.

"Since becoming the Ag MD/CEO of TCN, Engr. Dr. Abdulaziz has been the Chairman of the Executive Board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) and under his guided leadership of the sub-regional body, the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the North Core Project which is a transmission project that is aimed at interconnecting Benin, Burkina Faso, Niger and Nigeria for cross-border electricity trade was recently held in Niger'', she said.