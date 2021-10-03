At last, Tinubu opens up on health status

Former Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has for the first time in months revealed his health status.

Tinubu who has been in London for medical treatments spoke he received members of the House of Representatives northern caucus.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said he is only undergoing physiotherapy.

High profile Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari, Governors Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and several federal and state lawmakers have paid a courtesy call on the politician in London.