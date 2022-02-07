At last, Tinubu opens up on UK trip

Presidential aspirant and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has debunked reports that he left the country for the United Kingdom for health reasons.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader returned to Nigeria on Sunday after 10 days.

A terse statement on his social media accounts Monday morning informed the public that the trip was about the 2023 election.

It said the presidential aspirant had “consultations with Nigerians and other stakeholders in the diaspora”.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised to continue consultations in line with his intention to seek the office of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it said.

A cross-section of Nigerians are worried about Tinubu’s foreign trips that have become frequent in recent years.

Last year, the politician was in London for nearly three months on health grounds. President Muhammadu Buhari and several others visited him.

Tinubu underwent a surgery on his right knee and “rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy”, according to his media office.