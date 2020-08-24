At maiden online tourney, Lagos reclaims poomsae crown





Lagos state edged hot rivals Delta to emerge winner of the inaugural National Online Poomsae Taekwondo Championships, which held between 7th August and 22nd August 2020.

The historic event, saw a record total of 105 competitors registered for the event, including 63 males and 42 females from 21 teams.

13 out of the 21 registered teams got on the medal table with Lagos leading the way with 10 gold medals, including three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Delta narrowly lost to Lagos after also winning three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

NTF affiliate club, came in third position with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals, with Anambra smiling to the state with two gold medals and one silver.

Kogi announced their presence on the national poomsae scene with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals to secure the fifth position.

Lagos-based club, Millinieum plus, came away with three medals, including one gold, one silver and one bronze with the gold won by their 58-year old head instructor, Aramide Mukaila.

Benue’s duo of brothers, youth prodigy Agada Elijah and Ofuoicho Agada, won a gold and silver respectively to guarantee a 7th position for the state on the medal tale.

Ogun won one gold and two bronze medals to place the state in the eight position on the medal table, while Kebbi came a surprising 9th position with one gold and one bronze medal.

Osun came in tenth position with five medals won, including one silver and four bronze medals while Edo and Niger state have to share the eleventh position with one silver and one bronze won each.

Kwara secured a place on the medal table after winning a lone bronze medal through four-year old Abdulganiyu Uthman.

The seventeen states that participated at the maiden online event include: Delta, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, FCT, Kogi, Osun, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Benue, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kwara, Abia and Oyo.

NTF Affiliated clubs that participated includes Team CCSF, Millennium TKD Plus, Fitness and Kickers TKD Academy and JEDVIC TKD Plus.

The event was hosted alongside Africa’s first ever Taekwondo Talk show which featured 49 international and national guests over four days, spread across three weekends.