At only 25, I’ve so far produced at least 30 movies – Yakubu

Yakubu Bala Baba is said to be the youngest producer in Kannywood. In this brief chit chat with IBRAHIM HAMISU in Kano, he confirms that indeed he’s yet to encounter a younger producer than he is in the industry.

Background/How it all began

My name is Yakubu Bala Baba. I am an actor, film producer as well as a director in the Kannywood industry. I was born in Gwammaja Kano and I had my primary education at Dala Primary School and my secondary education at GSS Dala. Thereafter, I proceeded to the Legal School, where I studied Law. I am the first youngest producer in Kannywood as I produced a movie at the age of 25

How did you find yourself in Kannywood?

I grew up watching Indian movies; this started when I was a child. And this has been so; when you enter my mother’s room, you will see pictures of my favourite Bollywood stars like Madhuri, Surfebi, Amita and others hanging on the wall.

I had been rejected on several occasions when I started writing to groups as a result of my age.

Then I became friends with an actor, Gagare, namely Ahmed Sani, the lead actor in the movie, Jarumin Sarauniya, and he inspired me to join the industry and I informed my mother about it. And she said I was too young, but I pleaded with her to allow me, and she finally agreed to let me join the industry. But she asked me to inquire about the amount of money I would pay before I could join. I asked my friends who are members of a group in Gwammaja, that is Dabo, and they said one has to spend N1, 000 to join the movie industry.

I had to auction some of my property to raise the funds and I then invited veteran actors, Kabiru Nakwango and Malam Inuwa, to feature in my film, but they declined citing my age as the reason.

What did you do when you first came to Kannywood?

I started with my film producer, Hayatudden, popularly known as Baballe Hayatu. He is such a good person with a calm and God-fearing personality. Indeed, he sponsored my debut movie entitled Akasi.

How many films have you produced so far?

I have produced at least 30 movies among which are Yan kwalta, Sarauniyar Kyau, Tabare.

