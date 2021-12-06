At Supreme court, suspended PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus suit stalls

.

Hearing in a legal battle involving suspended national Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus was abruptly adjourned on Monday by the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Secondus in the suit is challenging his suspension from office before the expiration of his four years tenure.

The suit slated for hearing December 6, 2021 by the apex court was shifted by 24 hours following the non-appearance in the court of one of the key defendants, Chief Dan Oji Orbhi.

When the matter came up, it was discovered that Orbhi who is 8th defendant in the appeal was not personally present in court and was not represented by a counsel.

Rather, his earlier counsel, Chief Godwin Obla SAN, wrote the court informing it that Orbhi has not briefed him to properly stand as his counsel at the Supreme Court.

However, counsel to Uche Secondus, Mr Oba Maduabuchi SAN, protested the development claiming that Orbhi was not sued by his client but that the defendant imposed himself on the excuse of being Zonal Chairman of PDP.

He sought to move a motion for substituted service to enable him serve the defendant with all court processes through the PDP Zonal office.

Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo who led a five-man panel, scheduled December 7 for hearing of pending cases.

Apart from Dan Orbhi, other defendants in the appeal are Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex, Dennis Nna Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, Umezurike Onuoha, Godwin Pepple Manfred, PDP, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Hon Solomon Ejike Ogbonna, Hon Uche Emmanuel Minukwa and Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyawu.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt had on October 26 dismissed an application challenging the suspension of Secondus from PDP.

A panel of three justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani struck out the suit during its sitting in the Rivers state capital.

This prompted Secondus to approach the Supreme Court praying for an order to quash his dispensation and as well restore him to office to complete his four years tenure.