Atew: The realist three years after



Let me start by borrowing from the words of Harry S. Truman who said in his own days that “Men make history and not the other way round. In periods where there is no leadership, society stands still. Progress occurs when courageous, skillful leaders seize the opportunity to change things for the better. This is exactly the scenario in Bokkos constituency and above are the traits that define the personality of Honourable Engineer Usaini Amurudu Atew MNSE; the results achieved are attributed to his courage and thoughtfulness by ensuring always his people get the best.

Hon. Atew is a first term member in the Plateau State House of Assembly, representating the peaceful and good people of Bokkos constituency. The constituency has produced eminent Nigerians who have excelled in both public and private sectors. They include two former governors during the military and on the return of the fourth republic. The 2019 general elections brought an end to the constituents’ quest for good representation and quality leadership. Inefficiency had denied the constituency the dividends of democracy. His emergence is regarded today as one of the best choices the constituents have ever made.

Atew was born in Pankshin local government area of Plateau state 44 years ago. He went to LGEA Primary School Richa, GSS Gindiri for his junior secondary education and later Government Technical College Bukuru; graduating in 1988, 1991 and 1994, respectively. He proceeded to Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin Ladi and obtained OND as Electrical Technician (2003) and HND Electrical Technician (2007).

He has been supervising works as an electrical engineer with Grand Cereals and later resigned in 2017 to join Plateau State Fertilizer Blending Plant Bokkos as project and maintenance manager. His passion towards advancing good governance and service to humanity necessitated his resignation in 2018 to join active politics. He won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries and subsequently won the elections in 2019 as a member of Plateau State House of Assembly.

He has chaired House Committee of Works & Transport, member of several committees including Transition Implementation Committee Bokkos LGC 2005, member Governing Council College of Education Gindiri 2006-2007. He is a member of NSE, NIEE and COCIN COMMUNICAL. He is a responsible family man, married to Mrs Gloria Usaini Amurudu and are blessed with five beautiful children.

Atew has, within three years of his term as member representating Bokkos constituency in Plateau State House of Assembly, attracted and facilitated the construction of a police outpost station Richa, PHC clinic Hokk, procurement and installation of IOOkva, IIKV/415V transformer and replacement of uprisers cable at Cottage Hospital Bokkos, renovation of PHC clinic Amban, renovation of PHC clinic Gawarza Mangor, PHC clinic Mbor, construction of convenience facility at Bokkos town and currently working towards the completion of Kulere Town Hall at Siken.

He has renovated, maintained and repaired 46 units of hand puump boreholes across Bokkos constituency. Others are: repair and maintenance of hand pump boreholes in Dambwash Manguna Ward, CAC Church Maiduna, GSS Sha Sha Ward, Sha Market Square Sha Ward, Mr. Kuku Sha Ward, COCIN LCC Dashid Ambul/bargesh Ward, Kopmur Market Square Margif/kopmur Ward, Lea Primary School Tamosso Amdul/bargesh Ward, Lea Primary School Margif Margif/kopmur Ward, Farai Richa Dancing Square, Richa Ward, Njukudel Bokkos West Ward and Faret Mandarken Bokkos West Ward.

Others include renovation and maintenance of hand pump boreholes in Shidi Toff Ward, Ngat Toff Ward, Ruwi Bokkos Central Ward, Washen Bokkos Central Ward, Tangur Limited Tangur Ward, Chikam, Butura Ward, Ndar Butura Ward, TalaTagai Manguna Ward, Mangor Primary (close To Phc Clinic) Mangor Ward, Mangor Primary (close To Alhaji Yaro’s House) Mangar Ward, Sangwak, Butura Ward, Maihakorin Gold Butura Ward, WumatTarangol Kwatas Ward, Kwata Market Square Kwatas Ward, Bakkanuk Forof Kwatas Ward,COCIN Church Minijing Mushere West Ward, Kawel Market Square Mushere North Ward, Poh Toff Ward, Comprehensive Phc Clinic Siken Toff Ward, Anacha, Richa Ward, Kulere Market Kukut, GSS Richa, KampanyAmbanKamwai Ward, Kangyil Kamwai Ward, Phc Clinic T’suuAbwi Karfa/Gwande Ward, TagaiAgwanChiroma, Manguna Ward, Kukum Hottom and Daffo Ward.

In his effort to ensure that his constituents have access to potable water at their doorsteps, he has also drilled a number of boreholes. They include drilling of hand pump borehole Maboh, hand pump borehole Kwatas, handpump borehole Kuba, hand pump borehole Bargesh, hand pump borehole Ngiksar, hand pump borehole Tukyeh, hand pump borehole Fulpe, drilling and installation of solar powered borehole Toff, drilling and installation of solar powered borehole Daffo.

Education as the bedrock of societal growth and development, the member provided interventions through renovation of two classroom blocks Siken, completion and extension of three classroom blocks Siken, completion of two classrooms with an office Dambwash Gida (Tahwala) Manguna, construction of two classrooms with an office Metzet, construction of three classrooms Digot, completion of an examination hall GJSS Ambul, construction of two classrooms with an office at Horom, construction of two classrooms with an office Kukut, construction of three classrooms Tishau-Karfa and construction of science laboratory Hall GSS Sha.

He has also facilitated the construction of box culvert Mudor Bot, construction of box culvert at Cocin RCC headquarters Main Gate Daffo, construction of box culvert NJaman Mbar, supported the reconstruction of Danbukuru bridge that gulped 70 bags of cement Danbuku/Butura, construction of box culvert Daffo Central Market, flag off “Self helpP Rural Road Matainance at Mbar/Mangar/ Richa/ Kamwai Road.

He has also facilitated and lobbied for communication network antenna and equipment Kamwai, communication network antenna & equipment Mangor, communication network antenna & equipment Richa, communication network antenna & equipment Toff, communication network antennas & equipment Tukyeh, communication network antenna & equipment Siken and lobbied for communication network antenna & equipment Mangar.

His policies and programmes are dynamic and also his achievements are footprints in the life of ordinary people of Bokkos constituency and Plateau state. A personality like this needs more than just our support. They also require our prayers to continue to serve humanity through politics. One thing that makes me happy is that Atew carries all the relevant APC stakeholders together in the commissioning of this loudable projects. He has never compromised his status of being trustworthy or betrayed our confidence reposed in him. More grace to his elbow.

Hon Chief Agati, a former commissioner for finance and economic planning, writes from Jos, Plateau state.