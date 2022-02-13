Athlete collapses at Winter Olympics

Norwegian star Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold sparked major fears for her health after she collapsed at the finish line of Sunday’s biathlon 10km pursuit at the Winter Olympics.

The 25-year-old was firmly in the hunt for a medal before a terrifying final lap led to her doubling over on her skis towards the end.

Several of her rivals gained ground on the exhausted Tandrevold, who eventually crossed the line in 14th place before collapsing to the ground.

She appeared to be motionless as officials and medics quickly raced over to her.

After a delay, Tandrevold was then helped to her feet and away from the course.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, now a three-time gold medalist, won the race with fellow countrywoman Tiril Eckhoff claiming bronze.

But the race was marred by the scary scenes involving Tandrevold – which is the second time in the space of three days that she has collapsed at the finish at the Games.

She also needed help following the 7.5 km sprint two days ago on Friday, where she finished fifth.