Athletes, officials troop into Abuja as Davnotch tennis tourney serves off

The Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) has disclosed that the forthcoming second edition of the Davnotch National Open Championship scheduled to serve off May 5, and end 14, 2022 inside Package B, National Tennis Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, would be exciting.

NTF President, Dayo Akindoju, who revealed this, also stated that the upcoming edition will experience improved quality of play and organisational standard in line with global best practices.

He affirmed that, there wou6 be gender parity in the distribution of prizes amongst winners in the various categories of the tournament.

According to him,” This edition promises the best of technical and tactical exhibitions, thereby showcasing the improving standard of the game in Nigeria.”

He further commended the sponsors Davnotch Nigeria Limited for initiating and sustaining the sponsorship, which would enhance grassroots development of the sport and by extension, using sports generally as a tool for uplifting the socio-economic standard of the society.

