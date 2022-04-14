Athletes want regular competition as curtains fall on maiden national para-sports games

Para athletes who competed at the maiden National Para-Games have called on the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure the competition takes place every year.

Those who spoke to Blueprint said regular competition would further strengthen team Nigeria ahead of any continental and international outing.

One of the athletes, Micheal Olusola, from Kano state who won four gold and four silver medals, said the games was a big stage to showcase his God-given talents.

“I don’t know how I did it. Even my opponents are stronger than me. I give glory to God.

“I’m forward replicate this in a brighter way. I want this competition to happen up to four times in a year so that I can defend my medal at all times. Once we compete everytime, we will recognised internationally because we will do well there,” Olusola said after picking his last medal inside Moshood Abiola National stadium Abuja.

Also speaking, another multi-winning gold medalist at the para-games, Suleiman Taiwo Lukayat, said she would remain grateful to the organisers and that constant competition would ease worries and improve his sporting ability.

He said, “Before the competition, Ijust put my hope that God will help me. God made it happen, then he used my coach to guide me. I’m very delighted.”

Bayelsa state led on the medal table in the final day of the competition with 11 gold, 12 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Imo came second with 10 gold, 14 silver and four bronze medals.

In the third position is Kano with 10 gold, nine silver and four bronze medals.