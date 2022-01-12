Athletics: My role in sports is now advisory – Alli

Nigeria athletics legend Yussuf Alli has restated his earlier stance that his role in Nigeria sports, especially in athletics, is advisory.

Speaking against the backdrop of a newspaper publication that he has been nominated to serve as a member of the technical sub-committee of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Alli said.

“I have had more than my fair share of serving on committees and sub-committees in AFN, I think it’s now time to give the opportunity to younger ones to serve, learn and grow on the job the way Abdulkareem Amu and MAK Ogun also gave me opportunities,” he said.

Alli recalled that he stopped competing in 1993 and he became AFN Technical Director and Vice-President a year later.

“The new president of AFN, Tony Okowa, is a friend and brother I am solidly behind him. To ensure that he succeeds my doors are open to all committee members and other stakeholders in athletics all day and all night I am ready to assist them. My decision not to serve on any sub-committee is just to give younger ones opportunities,” said Alli.

