Atiku, a true democrat @75

On Thursday, November 25, 2021, former Vice President and Waziri Adamawa Atiku Abubakar turned 75 years old.

An opportunity to celebrate a Diamond Jubilee is a rare gift from the Almighty Allah – few humans celebrate it in good health with vigor and in a privileged status in the society. Atiku is one of the blessed Nigerians in that regard.

Atiku is a true democrat and a true Nigerian, a leader in the North, a shining example from the North-east, and the beloved son of Adamawa state – Adamawa people and Jimeta-Yola citizens, in particular are appreciating the Waziri Adamawa for bringing more development to Adamawa state. We appreciate Atiku for bringing productive employment to Adamawa youths and stimulating the local economy – Faro Bottling Company, American University of Nigeria (AUN), ABTI Printing and Publishing, Rigo Gado Farms, Gotel TV and Radio, AUN Hotels, Standard Micro Finance Bank, the Woven Sack Plant and Shrink Laminate Plant of the Prim Group, Chicken Cottage and the foundation for the less privilege in the society including several philanthropic ventures.

At 75, Atiku’s politics, energy and synergy are waxing stronger – he is the candidate to beat for the PDP 2023 Presidential ticket- so far, it appears, like 2019; 2023 PDP presidential ticket is Atiku’s. Love or hate him, Atiku has an immense war chest and enjoys a vast political network and connections nationwide. Atiku is adventurous in politics, a lover of democracy and a promoter of new ideas for the development of human capital

One salient thing about Atiku’s 75th birthday is, so many individuals from Atiku’s immediate constituency, the North and Adamawa state are celebrating him, this shows how more and more people are supporting Atiku.

Happy Birthday, Waziri Adamawa

Musa Garba,

President Madugu Group of Companies, wrot

Yola, Adamawa state

[email protected]

[email protected]