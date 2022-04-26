Atiku Abubakar is the alternative 

Experience is the best teacher is a fact no one will deny crediting Atiku Abubakar with, he’ll be the best option to fill the number exalted position in the country. His rich profile in public and private services to the nation and the populace is no doubt a stepping stone to be considered when looking for the right candidate to make Nigerians smile after giving up because of the quagmire the country is at the moment.

Atiku Abubakar once said “Nigeria is the only country we have, we must therefore put more effort to salvage it with all sense of determination and patriotism, and Nigerians deserve a competent and godly person that can actualise the dreams and lofty programmes of its founding fathers”. These words perfectly define a sense at its base and maturity and wisdom to instill the spirit of patriotism.

It is on record that despite having served as a Custom officer through to the position of vice president of Nigeria for eight years, Atiku Abubakar remains one of the most incorruptible politicians in Nigeria. This is the reason many Nigerians look up to him as a role model and a perfect man to change the negative narratives of Nigeria in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Atiku/Obasanjo administration led one of the most economic viable business government in the history of Nigeria. Then, the government had a good plan for small medium and large enterprises; the inflation rate was two percent annually on both imported and exported goods. The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had a good managerial system of currency valuation, less corruption in public service, productive civil service and stringent measure in service delivery.

Atiku has been the brain behind the successes of the Obasanjo inclusive government. The deployment of his wisdom and steadfastness to create more dependable chances helped in reducing the number of graduates roaming the streets of Nigeria. Youths were supported to engage in to various schemes (based on individual knowledge).

It was the reason many Nigerians see him as a messiah to the unfortunate style of governance of the day. For instance, no fewer than 60 private businesses were established to accommodate citizens especially the needy ones who had given up hope of getting an iota of opportunity to harness their potential.

In one of his speeches he said the rationale behind establishing his businesses nationwide is to independently encourage wealthy individuals to emulate the same gesture to support the upcoming youths in the country, so that social vices would be reduced to the bearest minimum.

Affirming the secular status of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar stands to be the only leader in the country who married from major tribes of Nigeria. This is why people call him Mr Nigeria. His investments are spread in most cities in the country. They include Intel in Port Harcourt, Atiku Farm, Abti American University in Yola, his home town, Gotel with wider circulation nationwide, first class restaurant in major cities of Nigeria, micro finance financial institutions, etc.

At the moment, Nigeria needs an experienced person with robust plans to make a difference in governance and leadership direction. Unarguably, of all the presidential aspirants in Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar remains the candidate with such desirable qualities to take the country to the comity of nations. The book titled ‘My Plans for Nigeria” is not only rich in size but in sense and commitment for better days that await Nigerians. It is the architecture of the founding fathers whose vision is to affirm the greatness of the country that somewhat remains unfulfilled.

As part of his concern over the increasing spate of youth restiveness as a result of high rate of unemployment, the Wazirin Adamawa desires to deplore his wealth of entrepreneurship into private sector to wipe out endemic poverty. Atiku Abubakar is now the largest private employer of labour in Nigeria, which is unrivalled by any single private investor, to some extent better than many state governments that have less than 50,000 employers.

Being an allure of compassion, Wazirin Adamawa has heavily invested in media, shipping, education and other sectors, which engage over 60,000 citizens from all and sundry.

Umar Usman Duguri

