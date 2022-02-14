Atiku Abubakar’s statement on Zoning disappointing – SaMBA



The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has described the statement credited to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not recognise the principle of zoning political offices very disappointing.

The former Vice President at a meeting with members of a group, ‘Let’s Fix Nigeria’ reportedly faulted the call for the Peoples Democratic Party to zone its presidential ticket to a particular region of the country.

SAMBA in a statement said such statement contradicts Atiku’s previous postures as a statesman that has always demanded for equity, fairness, and justice in the country.

In the statement signed by its Spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr. SaMBA recalled that the former Vice President was in the vanguard for zoning in 2011 when he wanted to wrestle power from former President Goodluck Jonathan.

SAMBA also stated that Atiku had in his campaign for zoning led Northern PDP leaders including Governors Tambuwal, Saraki, and Kwankwaso to stage a public walk out of the PDP National Convention in 2013 during a speech by Goodluck Jonathan when President Jonathan stated he will run for president.

The Statement reads in part: “The same Alhaji Atiku had on December 15, 2010, warned the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to jettison, the already existing zoning of the PDP at the National Stakeholders Conference of the party in 2010 which had the present National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu in attendance.

“Atiku also in an interview with Daily Trust on June 6, 2013, urged the PDP to return to the principle of zoning”.

“We therefore demand to know from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, what exactly has changed between 2010 and 2013 and today that the former Vice President is fighting against zoning the Presidency in 2023″

The group further stated that while the word “zoning” may not be contained in the Nigerian Constitution, it’s spirit and the principle of Federal Character was provided in the constitution, so also are fairness, Justice, and equity, clearly written in the 1999 Constitution.

SaMBA referred Mr Abubakar to Section 14 (1) , Section 14 (3) and Sub-section 4 of Section 14 that justifies zoning political offices and stated that President Muhammadu Buhari who is from Northern region will complete his eight years in 2023, and it is expected that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would honourably throw his weight behind one of his associates from the Southern part of Nigeria especially from the South East as a true democrat and as a self-proclaimed advocate of fairness, Justice and equity.