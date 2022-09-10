Atiku, allies can’t deny Wike’s contributions – Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, on Friday, asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other party stakeholders to do more to unify the PDP in order to win the 2023 elections.

He said Atiku and other party members, including officials, “cannot deny the contributions of the Rivers governor to the survival of the opposition party” after losing the 2015 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress.

Fayose spoke as a special guest at the inauguration of the Community Secondary School, Obuama, in Degeme local government area of Rivers State on Friday.

While urging the party leaders to unify the members, he said winning the elections was the ultimate, adding that it was even better to win together.

He noted that Atiku was not against his host, adding that many people close to the throne “were enemies of the throne.”

Fayose described Wike as the “soul of the PDP,” saying prosperity “will reward him.”

He said, “Your Excellency, whatever anybody says about you, prosperity will be on your side. It is a matter of time. When I was governor of Ekiti state, I honour people when they are alive, not when they were dead.

“You have honoured yourself with your handwork. You have shown that it is possible to bring the impossible to bear.

“Rivers state has been there for a long, but today we can see the difference. An average Rivers man is proud to be from Rivers.

“They are proud to say you are their governor. Forget whatever people say about you. I have said it before, Wike, a man with a fierce look, but a good heart. A heart of will, accomplish to love and to support.

“The majority of your enemies today are not against you because of anything, they are against you because they know you have capacity. They are against you because when you take over, they will fall apart.”

He said further, “For me, before I come to the commissioning, I want to believe that His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar is not against you. But let me say this very quickly, a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne.

“There was a time in this party when I was a sitting governor; I was a nightmare to the APC and the Buhari Government. I was their nightmare. When you wake up you see Fayose. Today now when put on the television, it is Wike, Wike. That time as your senior brother, I was a lion.

“Let me say, your good works will never go unrewarded. I have found out a lot of things. The people that have benefitted from you are the people that push people down.

“A good man in the history of the Bible is always the enemy of the people who don’t like the truth. Continue to do your best, don’t give up. I believe this party will come together.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

