Atiku: APC Youth Vanguard, 180 other support groups dump APC

Reports reaching Blueorint.ng has it that the APC National Youth Vanguard (APC-NYV), one of the political wing of the ruling party and other 187 support groups led by Comrade ESV Jibrilla Madu Gadzama, accredited by the party and the Buhari Support Organization (BSO) that worked for the success of APC and the emergence of President Muhammafu Buhari as the president in 2015 general election are ready to dump the ruling.

The leader of the group, Comrade Gadzama, an Adamawa born politician confirmed this with Blueprint.ng

The leader of the group earlier posted it on his official Facebook but when Blueprin.ng contacted him he confired the development.

The aggrieved APC-NYV youths who said that after they had exhausted all options aimed at addressing what they termed as deliberate exclusion and inability of the leadership of the party to carry them along in the party affairs of APC despite several letters written to the leadership of the party for inclusiveness with no response till date resorted to dumping the party.

“It is with this, that we members and leadership of the APC-NYV reached a decision to dump the party.”

It was however, gathered that all the support groups have agreed to work for the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the coming general elections.

Details shortly…

