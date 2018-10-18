Atiku assures Turaki of collaboration

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, one of the aspirants who contested against him at the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt, to work together for the success of the party in the 2019 presidential election.

Recall that the former Minister for Special Duty had during his speech at the convention promised to support whoever eventually emerged the party’s flag bearer and was one of the first to congratulate Atiku in writing following his victory.

The Presidential candidate who was responding to Turaki’s congratulatory letter said: “I wish to convey my appreciation for your (Turaki’s) tremendous support before, during and after the convention.

“It would be recalled that the Senior Advocate of Nigeria had during his consultations nationwide maintained that he and other aspirants were ever ready to accept the outcome of their party’s presidential primary and were therefore willing to support and work with whoever emerged to win the presidential election in 2019.

“Turaki said then that the decision was part of the PDP’s historic mission to rescue Nigerians from the pains of poverty, hunger, killings, joblessness and hopelessness inflicted on them by the ruling APC”, he said.

