Atiku, Ayade emergence road map to Nigeria freedom – Aide

The Chief of Staff to the Cross River State Governor, Martin Orim, has described the emergence of Governor Ben Ayade and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the governorship and presidential candidates of the PDP as good omen for liberation from socio-economic enslavement.

In a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Chidi Onyemaizu, the Chief of Staff said their emergence is a welcome development for both Cross River and Nigeria.

“Professor Ayade and Atiku Abubakar are golden fishes that have no hiding place, their unprecedented socio- economic and infrastructural re- engineering have not only resonated within the shores of Nigeria, but far and wide.

“It was, therefore, not a surpri that the state’s PDP delegates effortlessly gave a return ticket to Ayade for his good work that have made his second term bid a fait accompli”, Orim stated.

He said the people of the state are committed to the re-election of Governor Ayade in 2019 noting this would allow him to continue with the industrialization of the state.

Orim congratulated all PDP candidates in the state and across the country for winning tickets to contest elections into elective offices, and reminded them that they had been called upon to render selfless service to the people.

“I urge you all to see your elections as a call to serve your people with passion and patriotism.

Remember the people you represent will hold you accountable at the end of your tenure”, Orim said.

He appealed to those that could not secure tickets to remain with the party, saying their defeat was not an indication that t

