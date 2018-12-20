Atiku blames Badeh’s death on rising insecurity

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has blamed the murder of former Chief of Defence Staff, Alex Badeh, on the rising insecurity in the country, saying the best tribute President Muhammadu Buhari can pay to the late security chief is to ensure free and fair polls next year and return home to a well-deserved rest.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Abubakar said had gunmen not waylaid the vehicle in which Badeh was travelling, he would not have sustained the gunshots and the health complications that terminated his life.

Abubakar said while Badeh’s death made headline news because of the personality involved, many ordinary Nigerians are either killed or maimed on a daily basis by rampaging armed robbers, kidnappers, herdsmen and hoodlums across the country.

