Atiku decries desecration of human life

The Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed outrage at the latest violence in Jos, the Plateau State capital that led to needless waste of precious human lives. Atiku, who expressed his sadness over the incident in a statement in Abuja yesterday, stated that he feels greatly embarrassed by this mindless violence which continues to claim innocent lives. The statement read “According to Atiku, the people behind this savagery are the enemies of Nigeria because they are creating conditions that drive away investors, thereby compounding the problems of poverty, unemployment and underdevelopment. He appeals for urgent action by the government to address this embarrassing situation and uncontrolled lawlessness by murderous thugs. The former Vice President calls on the security agencies to step up their security and intelligence gathering efforts and use same to help in nipping the evil plans in the bud

