Atiku deserves to be president

Recently, I was emotionally touched, psychologically defeated and baffled by the most worrisome security challenge in the past which put parents and children from Borno state in a real dilemma.

It is over seven years since the abduction of female students from the GGSS Chibok, Yobe state when the state was hit by the Boko Haram insurgents initially in 2009. This ugly trend automatically gained relevance from the media due to public interest by giving it a wider coverage and occupying a portion in both Nigerian and the African history.

Obviously, the scenario was regarded as a genesis for the downfall of the Jonathan administration even with billions of naira expended in the purchase of ammunition to combat terrorists and enhance the security of the country.

Perhaps, the county began to witness security threat during the Umaru Musa Yaradua administration that tried to contain it before it escalated which subsequently his successor Goodluck Jonathan inherited. Jonathan was given the opportunity to lead the nation in an acting capacity during the medical trip of Yaradua.

I was motivated to write this piece following how a son of the soil from the North-east, past Nigerian leader as a second in command and above all a person of high esteem, especially on the downtrodden, Alh. Atiku Abubakar GCON, Wazirin Adamawa, consolidated on the effort of the Buhari administration in saving the lives of some abducted Chibok school girls from captivity.

Indeed, this is worthy of emulation, irrespective of ethno-religious differences or political affiliation. Atiku secured admission, impart knowledge up to a degree level for about 20 of the freed abductees at his privately owned American University of Nigeria, AUN.

For the benefit of doubt, here are few names of the Chibok community girls and graduate beneficiaries of free education under the total care and concern of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar whom I never met with, spoken or paid for, for any reader not to think it was intentionally publicised. They include Yana Paul now graduate of communications and multimedia design and Mary Katambi who bagged BSc accounting, among others.

Believe me, this kind of uncommon gesture in Islam is regarded as Sadaqatul Jariya, meaning whoever engaged in things like planting of trees for others to enjoy the shade, digging of wells to quench the thirst of others or imparting knowledge which can be beneficial to the lives of humanity shall continue to get reward even after his demise. That is according to Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessing of Allah be upon him.

Nigeria that is blessed with many wealthy individuals is expected to have gone far in giving unconditional love and affection to the less privileged by our rich which in turn can strengthen the bond of relationship between neighbours, the poor and the rich and interrelations. In fact, rnvy, crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and insurgency would have reduced to the barest minimum if not eliminated.

The United Arab Emirates based Jada born Nigerian, from Adamawa state and a Fulani by tribe had significantly shaped the lives and time of the released victims that were put into fear, molested and traumatised by their hostage while in the bush.

No doubt, the man i name with the sincerity of purpose has the people of this country at heart even as he is engaged in a global business venture in Dubai but his attention reflects Nigeria via his Clean Mind in focusing the desire to come to the plight of the masses.

Just as there is no disputing the fact that the earth is spherical in nature, so also from my view that the right person for Nigeria is Atiku, come 2023.

As political events continue to unfold and the clock ticks quicker, there is clear indication that the 2023 general election in Nigeria especially that of the presidential seat may only favour a person that can put a square peg in a square hole which Atiku Abubakar the Wazirin Adamawa deserves to be given thehe mandate by Nigerians since he is a gentleman that has been tested and trusted..

Adamu Yalwa Gabi,

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

[email protected],08033990884