Atiku eulogies Lamido of Adamawa on 10th coronation anniversary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar said Lamido of Adamawa, His Royal Highness Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa remains, a fountain of inspiration not only to his people but also to other leaders of the country.

Atiku in a statement he personally signed, Friday to celebrate Lamido of Adamawa, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his ascension to the throne, noted that “the Lamido is a remarkable and knowledgeable traditional ruler who has earned the respect of so many because of his unifying vision and justness.

Continuing, the statement read “As the Waziri of Adamawa, I am not disappointed in the least that Muhammadu Barkindo has proved himself remarkably capable of stepping into the shoes of his late father.

“Ever since his appointment and installation as the Lamido of Adamawa ten years ago, I have followed his leadership style and I am impressed to say without any fear of contradictions that the Lamido has proven himself capable of this heavy responsibility, especially in a diverse state like Adamawa.

“The Lamido is a modern traditional ruler with a forward-looking outlook on life and society. I wish to note that his exemplary leadership in public service has had an outstanding impact.

“I am proud to be one of his traditional title holders because I believe in his vision for the progress of our people and the country.

“As the Lamido celebrates his 10th anniversary on the throne, I extend to him my warmest best wishes and regards on this special occasion.

*May the Almighty Allah grant him more good health and long life to continue to serve our people better and take them to higher glory”.

Related

No tags for this post.