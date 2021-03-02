‘Atiku For Nigeria’ project anchored on national rebirth – DG

The Atiku For Nigeria (AFN) project is one that is anchored on national rebirth and reconstruction towards a Nigeria that works for all.

Director General of AFN, Barrister Sunday Umeha, states this in reaction to his appointment to head the political group.

“It is with humility that I accept the appointment of the distinguished Governing Council of the Atiku For Nigeria as the Director General of the Organisation.

“This assignment by all means has critical impetus in extending the frontiers of the legacies and ideals of His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON in bringing about the leadership that has for too long eluded us as a nation,” he said.

He said hehas no doubt that mutual experiences have prepared him for this role, and in midwifing their programmes and activities.

“It goes without saying that I would look to profit from their wise counsel, support and cooperation in the course of discharging this national assignment,” he added.

Barrister Umeha extended aappreciation to members of the council for the strategic leadership they have showed and continued to show in piloting the activities of the organisation; and for finding him worthy to lead.

“I look forward to working with them in achieving the noble and nationalistic mandate of this great organisation.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to thank my brother, Amb. Aliyu Bin Abbas, the Chairman Governing Council of Atiku For Nigeria for considering me for this position,” he said.

The AFN DG further said that it was a particular honor for him, given his renowned wise exercise of discretion and judgment.

“In the coming weeks, I look forward to working closely with him in charting a new course for the organisation towards the actualisation of its objectives.

“Let me also mention my unalloyed gratitude to all the states, zonal and national Leaders of the Atiku Care Foundation, with whom I have been in the trenches in the last few years in the noble and patriotic cause of rescuing our beloved nation from the hands of its current managers who have shown outright cluelessness and incapacitation in the art of statecraft,” he added.

To all his friends, supporters and well-wishers who have stood by him all these years, he pointed out that their moral support and confidence in his leadership abilities have in no small measure been a source of motivation and inspiration.

“For this, I’m eternally grateful,” he added.

He said nation building is a collective effort.

“Thus, achieving the Nigeria of our dreams must take the concerted efforts of all Nigerians in electing leaders; both at the national and sub-national level, with the requisite moral and intellectual wherewithal of 21st century governance.

“It has been the conviction of Atiku For Nigeria Foundation that all of these qualities and more, are resident in the person of His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON) whose passion for a united and improved Nigeria is well renowned.

“The road to the leadership of any organization; not least the presidency of a nation, requires wide consultations. In a diverse and multi-ethnic country like ours, it is probably more expedient. Chiefly amongst the many reasons, is the proper aggregation of diverse interest towards achieving national consensus around the person of the prospective leader.

“This is what I believe, is the objective of the Atiku For Nigeria project vis-à-vis the prospects of an Atiku Abubakar presidency in 2023. I must quickly add that it is a patriotic objective which holds vistas in the advancement of Nigeria’s socio-economic fortunes towards Getting Nigeria Working Again.

“Consequent upon the above, I am not in any doubt of what is required of my humble self, and the team I would be setting up in the next few days towards the actualization of this national project. In the weeks to come, we shall communicate our roadmap for the actualization of the short, medium and long term goals of the organization under my humble leadership.

“As I conclude this acceptance remarks, it will be naïve of me to fail to acknowledge that this assignment would no doubt, present its own peculiar challenges. But you can trust, dear members of Council, that it is one which I look forward to, with renewed vigor and optimism. I am inspired in this regard by the wise words of that great soldier, politician and statesman, Sir. Winston S. Churchill thus: “To each there comes in their lifetime a special moment when they are figuratively tapped on the shoulder and offered the chance to do a very special thing, unique to them and fitted to their talents. What a tragedy if that moment finds them unprepared or unqualified for that which could have been their finest hour.

“God forbid that I should be one of those men spoken of, by the late sage,” he said.

