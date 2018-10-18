Atiku: Graduate reportedly rides bicycle from Owerri to Abuja

Ahead of 2019 general elections, a Psychology graduate of Imo State University, Uche Dubem Ohakwe, survived accident as he ride bicycle from Imo state to Abuja, for six days in support of the candidature of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Uche Ohakwe explained that he was excited of the choice of Atiku as PDP presidential candidate as one of the numerous Nigerian youths that benefited from the scholarship scheme sponsored by Atiku.

He narrated that, when he was in the university he got a telephone call from a friend who suggested he apply for the two year scholarship scheme floated for Nigerian students by Atiku.

“got the scholarship even without meeting Atiku one-on-one and that even till date he has never met the PDP presidential candidate, he said.

Uche Ohakwe who was dressed in a red shirt branded ” Atimulated” at the front, “Atiku’s Disciple” at the back made it known that he started the six- days journey from Shoprite, Owerri on 13 October at 7am.

He said “It took me six days to ride a bicycle from Owerri down to Abuja, I left Owerri Shoprite at 7am last Saturday. In a day I cover like six to seven hours, I started riding from shoprite, IMO state then I passed the night at Enugu. Then I stopped at Kogi, at Kogi state because of the hill and the size two days there.

“I also performed evangelism, I started telling people about Atiku Abubakar. I took the massage hope 2019 that is Atiku Abubakar to market women, mosques and churches. Then I continued my journey from Lokoja, then to Gwagbwalada to Abuja, .Good Nigerians showed me the road, and I also made use of google map, he added.

According to h, in the course of the journey his bicycle got faulty four times at Enugu, Lokoja, Gwagwalada and Abuja City Gate where he survived an accident.

Ohakwe, who was previously resident in South Korea and Ghana, added that the Atiku/Obi team will be unbeatable in bringing Nigeria out of the woods.

He added that “I decided to ride on a bike from Imo state to Abuja because of the state of the nation, how the nation is been rule by the present government led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not proper, all is not well.

“I also did it for the masses, to give them hope that in 2019 there is hope for Nigeria and that hope is Alh Atiku Abubakar the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said.

Ohakwe said he did not do this for money, that “if is for money I know how and where to get it. I did it for the masses the state of the nation is not favourable to anyone. Whether you are Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba the situation in our country today is worrisome and not favourable to all. So this is call to all Nigerians, especially the electorate not to make another mistake.

“Am also doing this because I am a beneficiary of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s kind gesture when I was in school. I benefited from his scholarship scheme while at Imo state university, he revealed.

He also advised Nigerian youths “to participate in politics and unite with a party that will protect our interest. 2019 is also the time for us to correct some of our past mistake. We must all work towards institute a government that is not bias. And that will observe the federal character. That person is the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

