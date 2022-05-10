Atiku hails Southwest PDP over 3-day hitch-free consultative visit

Former Vice President of Nigeria and frontline contender for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has expressed his gratitude to leaders and members of the party in the Southwest zone for turning out in good numbers during his consultative tours with delegates from the zone.

The former Vice President, in a press release on Monday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe said that the rousing welcome that the PDP presidential hopeful enjoyed during his 3-day tour of the Southwest further reinforces his conviction that Nigerians are prepared for a leader who can unite the country.

Ibe quoted the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election as saying, “through my interactions with leaders and members of our party in the Southwest, I am more abreast with issues that are of utmost concern to the people of that region.”

“They are issues that are well captured in my 5-point policy agenda tagged Unity SEEDs that comprise uniting the country, security, economic and educational reforms, as well as granting more responsibilities to states and local government in order to drive rapid national development.

“I am particularly inspired by the commitment of the leaders and stakeholders of the zone to my vision to forge a united one Nigeria on a deliberate policy of one people with one future and having ownership of one country,” Atiku enthused.

Atiku specifically thanked Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, who is the leader of the PDP in the Southwest for the tremendous work he continues to do in making the PDP in the region united and stronger.

“Governor Makinde and I met early Sunday morning in Ibadan before my departure for Osogbo, where we had a robust conversation. I wish to publicly express my confidence in him for driving the PDP in the Southwest to becoming a very formidable party.”

