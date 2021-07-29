Atiku is a Nigerian, eligible to contest any position – PDP Youth Vanguard

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Vanguard, Northwest Zone has stated emphatically that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a Nigerian to the core and eligible to contest any position in the country.

Zonal Chairman of the group, Hon. Ibrahim Ahmadu, who disclosed this in a parley with the media in Kaduna on Thursday, added that “Atiku Abubakar hails from Adamawa state and any attempt to discriminate against him is contrary to section 42(1)(a), (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.



Reacting to a suit filed by Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA) contesting the origin and eligibility of Atiku to contest another election in Nigeria, Ahmadu said “the citizenship and origin of Atiku who was a former Governor of Adamawa state and a two term Vice President of Nigeria, cannot be questioned. Atiku’s parents, grandparents and great grand parents were born in Nigeria and they lived, died as Nigerians and were buried in Nigeria.



“The PDP Youth Vanguard are interested in the matter because it is a public interest suit to ensure that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) is complied with in the election of the President of Nigeria

“The suit was filed in bad faith in an attempt to malign his person and integrity. The Youth Vanguard will ensure that they did not succeed.

“The suit threatens the right of not just the former vice president to contest the office of president but that of the citizens of Nigeria of Adamawa state origin covering 12 out of the 21 local government areas in the state.

“We therefore queried the locus standi of the group to challenge his nationality. It failed to show the interest it has above other citizens of Nigeria to be entitled to the requisite jurisdiction to institute the action. The Youth Vanguard will resist any act of intimidation from any quarters against the person of Atiku Abubakar and the PDP,” the group warned.