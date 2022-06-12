Atiku ‘ll bring desired change In Nigeria If… – Bamola



A prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in the country, Hon. Godwin Solomon Bamola, has said he was not losing sleep over the chances of Atiku Abubakar to become the President of Nigeria come 2023 after emerging victorious PDP presidential primary held in Abuja a forthnight ago.

Speaking with Blueprint in a telephone interview, Bamola held that it was not in doubt that Atiku looked good from all ramifications to clinch the presidential seat.

“With the support and general acceptability of the Nigerian populace who have seen his desire of purpose to change the narrative of Nigeria leadership, Atiku will scale the election to take over presidential villa”, Bamola said.

“Infact, I make bold to say that it is only the likes of Atiku Abubakar, given his pedigree with age on his side and as one time Vice President of Nigeria that can bring the desired change Nigerians are yearning for over the years if elected into office.

“No doubt, the acceptability by the majority of Nigerians in Atiku candidature is enough to see him beat any of his opponent in 2023 presidential poll.

“Honestly, Nigeria is on the downward slide in all facets of life and as such needs a vibrant, energetic man with good vision who can coordinate the country well both in the area of security, economy and other sectors of lives to bring it up once more, which I think would not be impossible task for Atiku to actualise within few months he will be in office” Bamola emphatically stated.

The self-confident Bamola however prayed that all eligible Nigerians should make no mistake in voting for for Atiku Abubakar come 2023 who has been tested in office and has also vowed to transform the country better with his vast knowledge in administration and also as a successful business mogul widely connected across the world.

Meanwhile, Bamola has suggested to the Presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar to consider the choice of Rivers State Governor Chief Barr. Nyesom Wike to be his running mate, having seen the great assets in Wike to win many supporters to PDP ahead of 2023 general election.

