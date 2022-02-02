Atiku meets IBB behind closed doors, promises declare for president soon

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida in his hilltop Minna residence behind closed door.

Blueprint learnt the meeting was in connection with the 2023 presidential ambition of the former Vice President.

Atiku, also former PDP presidential candidate, later paid a courtesy visit on the Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, to sympathise with him and the people over the security situation in the state.

Speaking in an interview with journalists, Atiku said he would soon make public his ambition at the ripe time.

He said I will make public my presidential ambition soon at the right time after consultations.

He said the governor briefed him on the current challenges facing the state in terms of security, which he described as very unfortunate and quite pathetic.