Atiku mourns late ex-CJN Kutigi

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the
2019 general elections and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku
Abubakar said yesterday that the death of former Chief Justice of
Nigeria, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, has robbed the country and the
judiciary of one of the best legal minds whose contribution to
democracy cannot be easily forgotten.
Reacting to the death in a statement signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser,
Paul Ibeon, Atiku explained that :”Kutigi was a great Judge who
avoided controversy throughout his judicial career, and his
commitment to law and justice and democracy would be remembered for
years to come after his death.
He recalled that as chairman of the 2014 National Conference, Kutigi
demonstrated admirable wisdom and remarkable leadership in handling
such a delicate national assignment.
“By successfully chairing such gathering of Nigerians from diverse
backgrounds, Kutigi showed a great capacity for leadership and
broadminded disposition.”
“The Waziri Adamawa prayed to Allah to bless and forgive the soul of
the late Chief Justice of Nigeria and wish that his family will have
the strength to overcome this moment of great loss.
Be the first to comment