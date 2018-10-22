Atiku mourns late ex-CJN Kutigi

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the

2019 general elections and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku

Abubakar said yesterday that the death of former Chief Justice of

Nigeria, Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi, has robbed the country and the

judiciary of one of the best legal minds whose contribution to

democracy cannot be easily forgotten.

Reacting to the death in a statement signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser,

Paul Ibeon, Atiku explained that :”Kutigi was a great Judge who

avoided controversy throughout his judicial career, and his

commitment to law and justice and democracy would be remembered for

years to come after his death.

He recalled that as chairman of the 2014 National Conference, Kutigi

demonstrated admirable wisdom and remarkable leadership in handling

such a delicate national assignment.

“By successfully chairing such gathering of Nigerians from diverse

backgrounds, Kutigi showed a great capacity for leadership and

broadminded disposition.”

“The Waziri Adamawa prayed to Allah to bless and forgive the soul of

the late Chief Justice of Nigeria and wish that his family will have

the strength to overcome this moment of great loss.

