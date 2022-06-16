Atiku needs grassroots support to win presidential contest – Taki





A prominent politician in Jigawa state, Alhaji Saleh Taki, has said that the presidential flag bearer on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is in urgent need of grassroots support to win the the election.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano, Thursday Taki stated that it would be utterly impossible for any presidential contestant to scale the present hurdles without a firm grassroots mobilisation.

He added that what was most needed by the PDP presidential aspirant is the calibre of team that would assist him in working towards such direction.

He pointed out that the northern part of the country was far left behind in the recent voters registration exercise with the southern part of the country embracing the exercise with vigour and greater enthusiasm positing that with the north left at the lower rung of the ladder, anything could happen.

He, however, described the emergence of the NNPP’s presidential flag bearer in the person of Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as a major albatross to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, considering the Kwankwaso’s formidable grassroots acceptability while stressing that certain surgical excision had to be effected for the current dicey equation to be settled.

