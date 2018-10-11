Atiku no threat to Buhari in 2019 – APC govs Ex-VP the real threat to APC – Atiku campaign team

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dismissed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as no threat to the APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

According to them, history of the two candidates in public space will certainly go a long way in determining who gets the Nigerians’ nod in the election year.

But the Atiku Campaign Organisation, insists the former VP remains the big threat to Buhari because of his (Atiku) “impeccable character and credentials” that would be deployed in the service of Nigeria.

Last Saturday, Atiku emerged the PDP’s flag bearer at the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, with the party sending strong signals to the APC-led government that it would return to power come 2019.

But speaking to State House correspondents yesterday, shortly after leading four of his colleagues to a meeting with President Buhari over the crisis that characterised the party’s primaries across the states, Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, said the APC was not in any way under the threat of an Atiku candidature.

Those in attendance at the meeting were; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Governors Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Kashim Shettima (Borno); and Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), as well as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Asked whether his party was not jittery with Atiku’s emergence, Okorocha said: “I don’t know about talking tough, we can’t be jittery and history is there to speak.

History is very important and it is there to speak.

So, like I said, we are not going to engage in this verbal war with anybody, we will be talking about issues.

“If we say look, you are not good, we tell you what we can do and we cannot do and what others cannot do.

APC is not going to join in those talk sho, but right now, we are discussing issues of what our party can do for our people.” He said the governors came together “with our followers and supporters to further inform the world for our readiness to deliver him in 2019 election.

This is just basically the message we have come and to say that Mr. President is more than ever ready for the entire exercise.

“Our election this time will not engage on castigation or talking.

We will be taking on issues, Nigerians are tired of political abuses, what we want to be talking about are issues, the track records of people involved in our elections.

Nigerians are very wise now, before they elect anybody, they will ask questions, what has been your track records, who were you before, who are you now and everything about you? And for that reason, we are confident that in 2019, APC will go through.” While reassuring that Buhari would win the 2019 polls, he said the party and its government had a lot to fall back on in terms of achievements of the present administration.

On reason for their visit, the governor said they were at the State House to congratulate Buhari on his emergence as the APC’s presidential candidate, and also ask for a date to present to him all the governorship candidates of their party.

On the controversial primaries, he said, the meeting also “looked at the issues concerning our primaries.

In every democracy, you should expect a kind of disagreement and we have kindly requested that something be done to bring warring factions together so that we can have a united party to face the challenges ahead, and we are happy that will soon take place.

“Most of the problems have been resolved, except for one or two states where we have issues.

And where it becomes more difficult, we ask for Mr. President’s intervention in the matter.

We are talking about reconciliation, what is important to us is that we must never go into this battle a divided family and we want to make sure that all governors are intact, all National Assembly members are intact while going into this battle.

We will never speak differently; we will speak as members of the party.” Asked whether the troubled Zamfara APC formed part of the discussion, he said, “Zamfara is one of the issues that we have addressed also.” On the President’s response, he said, “the President is quite happy with the whole outing and he is looking for a date to invite the governors.

In fact, he will give us a date to celebrate him and tell the world our joy and happiness that he emerged as our Presidential flag bearer which is victory assured in 2019.” Similarly, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also told journalists the meeting “is a welcome development.

We are one big family.

In a contest, there is bound to be winners and losers, but in the spirit of the game of politics which is like any other sports, after the game is over, whoever has emerged victorious must be magnanimous and gracious in his victory, and whoever has lost out, will also accept it in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“So, this is a welcome move, our governor who is the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, has spoken rightly all the things that are in motion to ensure that we quickly heal the wounds and bring the family together for a greater task ahead.

“We are a government that has credibly performed.

This morning, I had the privilege of laying before the council a compendium of the policies, the programmes and the projects initiated and implemented by this government in two and half years.

A total of one thousand and forty two page documents, not stories, facts of what we have been able to achieve.

“I think we are set for record.

This campaign will be driven by issues; this campaign must be predicated on what you are able to bring to the table for the people of Nigeria.

It is not going to be a noisy campaign, anybody that is preparing for noise should be prepared to receive defeat in February of 2019.” Its Atiku era But the Atiku campaign team insisted that the APC-led government has let Nigerians down, and should be prepared to exit Aso Rock in 2019.

A spokesman of the group, Dahiru Majeed, who spoke to Blueprint yesterday while reacting to the governors’ position, said Buhari had sectionalised the country.

He said: “If history is to speak for the two candidates, then Atiku is not just a big threat, but the big threat to the APC in the forthcoming election.

Each election year is always preceded by some basic socio-political issues.

“You may want to recall that in the fourth republic, Nigeria was in dire search for a unifier in 1999 to bring the people together, who before then had been polarised by the political events of the preceding years under the various military regimes.

And in this, they settled for an Obasanjo.

“And by 2007, again, there was an issue around who was to succeed Obasanjo, and the elite consensus on the unity of Nigeria, through the principle of power rotation, did not favour Buhari at that time, but Yar’Adua.

Yes, Buhari was seen as upright and incorruptible, but again, there was this perception that he’s a bigot.

And giving the demise of Yar’Adua, it was agreed that Jonathan be allowed to carry on in 2011.

“So, by 2015, corruption became so critical an issue under the Jonathan administration that there was the need to tackle the menace.

So, the lot fell on Buhari.

And today, Buhari’s sectionalism has divided Nigeria, while the corruption index under the administration, is now on the high side.

“The selective approach to tackling corruption has become so manifest that Nigerians are beginning if this was the Buhari they thought they knew, and can therefore; no longer trust their fate in the Buhari-led APC government.

“So, what am I saying here? What Nigeria needs today is a leader with an impeccable character and credential that can lead it out of the present doldrums and that leader is Atiku Abubakar. Nigeria needs an Atiku now more than before, because this is Atiku era.

