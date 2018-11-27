Atiku not solution to Nigeria’s problems, says Abia APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC)Abia State chapter on Monday, took a swipe at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying he is not the solution to the myriads of Nigeria’s economic problems.

Instead of being the solution, the party alleged that Atiku contributed to the current socio-economic quagmire and posited that the PDP flag bearer was unfit to lead Nigerians.

The state publicity secretary, Benedict Godson, in a statement said the ex-vice president is misleading Nigerians the main opposition PDP has the magic wand to revamp the economy.

He said that the APC-led federal government has performed well despite distractions from the opposition, boasting that President Muhammadu Buhari would beat Atiku squarely in the forthcoming presidential election.

“This is a man (Atiku) who has virtually joined all the political parties, yet he could not win election.

“I think, Atiku is not the solution to the problems in the country. He was part of the system. What is he going to offer the Nigerian masses?

“APC within three years did what PDP could not do for sixteen years. APC has shown development. APC believes in democracy. Our democracy is not sharing public funds.

“Nigerians are feeling the impact of true democratic government. Here in Southeast, Buhari has initiated and executed a lot of people-oriented projects. So, I can assure you that President Buhari will beat Buhari hands down in the 2019 election”.

Meanwhile, the APC has boasted that it has the capacity to sack Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration, which, according to him, has impoverished people of the state.

He said the party was not only ready to win the 2019 general elections but would do so in a landslide.