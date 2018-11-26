Atiku officially turbaned as 7th Waziri of Adamawa

Former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was yesterday formally turbaned the new Waziri of Adamawa.

The turbaning ceremony, which was attended by former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, ex-Vice President, Namadi Sambo, Governors Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom States, turned out to be the gathering of PDP bigwigs and some business moghuls and royal fathers among other.

Others are Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, ex- Governor Ayo Fayose, Sen.Rabiu Musa kwankwaso, Chief Tom Ikimi, former governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, many former ministers and members of diplomatic corps, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Lamido of Adamawa Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, said that the decision to bestow the title of Waziri, which is the second in command to Lamido, on Atiku is due to his positive advice’s and numerous contributions to the development of the emirate council, the state and the country as whole

He described Atiku as a proud son of the state adding that he has brought honour and dignity to the emirate council and the country in general especially in the areas of employment and provision of education opportunities to mankind.

He charged Atiku to continued with his good virtue by upholding the truth, being fair, just and to work with other title holders to move the emirate council and the country forward.

Also speaking, Chief Obasanjo descrIbed his former deputy as a cultural person and expressed optimism that Atiku will carry his new duties as Waziri with dignity and honour in such a way that he will make Lamido and the emirate council proud.

In his acceptance speech, the new Waziri lauded Almighty God and the Lamido for the honour done to him and assured that he will continue to served the country, humanity and make the emirate council in all his endeavours.

Further, Atiku promised to discharge his new duties and responsibilities with diligence, commitments and dedication and to always uphold and promote the cultural belief and tradition of Fulbe culture as expected of him in his new assignment.

