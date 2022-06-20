Atiku-Okowa ticket focused on recovering Nigeria from abyss – Aniagwu

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, on Monday said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for the 2023 general election were focused on recovering Nigeria from the deep mess created by the seven years of rudderless leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Aniagwu, Atiku-Okowa ticket is a ticket for recovery aimed at bringing Nigeria back to winning ways, uniting the country and giving jobs back to the youths.

Aniagwu who stated this at a news conference in Asaba, lauded the media for their contributions to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s emergence as vice-presidential flag bearer of the party.

Flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, the Information Commissioner remarked that “the honour done to the governor is not for the governor alone but the entire Southern Nigeria and the rest of the country.

“The Atiku-Okowa ticket is a ticket that is going to restore our country to become a much more secured country and to restore the economy of the nation.

“They both understand economic issues and the need to bring in many persons on board irrespective of their political persuasions.

“The Atiku-Okowa ticket is already moving because while they are busy looking for a place holder, the PDP already has its candidate.

“INEC gave the timetable at the same time, while others are still searching for running mates, the PDP has shown that they are ready because they understand the issues.”

Responding to the allegation by the Ovie Omo-Agege campaign organisation in Delta, Aniagwu urged the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, to concentrate on what he intends to do if elected and stop chasing shadows.

“We read in some quarters of the media that he is alleging that Okowa betrayed Southern Nigeria by accepting to be running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“The quest of the Deputy President of the Senate to govern our state is within his constitutional rights to aspire and we do not begrudge him just as it is the right of every other Deltan to want to contribute to the development of the state,” he said.

