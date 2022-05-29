Atiku only candidate to unite Nigeria – Haruna

An former governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi state, Engineer Garba Haruna, has congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his emergence as the presidential flag bearer of PDP in next year’s presidential election.

In a statement he personally in Kaduna today, Engr. Garba Haruna described Atiku Abubakar as “a quintessential leader and bridge builder who has all it takes to unite the Country”.

According to him, “more than any other time, the country now needs a tested and experience manager of both human and material resources as well as a strong unifying factor to bring together all the groups in the country”.

The Garkuwan Kabi charged all PDP members to rally round the Party’s flag bearer and ensure the victory of the Party in the forthcoming Presidential election.

“On behalf of the Kebbi state delegation to the just concluded national convention, I heartily congratulate our standard bearer, His Excellency, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa on his success at the presidential primary. I urge all members of the PDP family to rally round our candidate to ensure the

