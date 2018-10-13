Atiku, PDP moving faster than us – APC chieftain laments

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in Niger, Dr Mohammed Santuraki, has called on the party to hit the ground running ahead of the 2019 general elections.

He added that the emergence of the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku should serve as a wake up call for serious home cleaning by APC.

Santuraki, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Suleja on Saturday, said APC needed to put its house in order to achieve this.

He said that the various disputes that came up in the course of the party’s National and States assemblies must be quickly resolved for unity.

“Whether we would like to admit or not, the Presidential candidate that the main opposition party, the PDP, settled for is a formidable opponent, even if not a credible one.

“Within a week of emerging as the presidential flag bearer, he appointed his campaign team and named his running mate.

“This to me indicates a much needed sense of urgency. We, in APC must respond in like manner. The clock is ticking. We must push the button,” he said.

On the disputes within the party in the state, he expressed satisfaction that measures are already being taken to address them.

“I am happy to note that 10 long days after the October 2 primary elections in Niger, better judgement eventually prevailed. Agreed, it was a choice between a rock and a hard place, but it shouldn’t have been a difficult choice.

“While the election results were adjudged incomplete, flawed and inconclusive in Zone A, and the results also contested in the other zones, a greater level of injustice would have been perpetrated if the tickets were auto-awarded to the incumbents.

“Its commendable that the National Chairman finally accepted a more logical reasoning by awarding the victory to the presumed winners of the elections.

“I congratulate and thank HE Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello, the senatorial aspirants, the elders and other APC stakeholders for their resolute stand on the side of our people, for fairness throughout this process.

