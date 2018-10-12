Atiku, PDP settle for Peter Obi as presidential running-mate

The Blueprin.ng can authoritatively confirmed that the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has been pencilled down as the running-mate of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the February 14, 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Obi emerged the preferred choice of both the party and the candidate after series of consultations by stakeholders in the party and outside it.

Our correspondent gathered that the name of Obi and that of Atiku will be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission next week.

When Blueprint.ng contacted the Atiku spokesman, Mr. Paul Ibe, he could not confirm the report but assured that the party leadership will meet shortly to take a position.

