Atiku presidency: At last, Obasanjo bends over

In politics, there are neither permanent enemies nor friends.

Instead, there are consistent and indeed permanent interests which somewhat perpetually bind political gladiators together.

Patrick Andrew looks at the new twist,

Well, to put the matter in perspective, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his Vice, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had been strange bed fellows, in fact for over a decade had indulged in more than a cat and dog tangle.

No, we won’t dwell in whatever complexion and depth of their wrangling or rather antagonism had been or what exactly may have led to it.

All in all they were political enemies, with no love lost relationship that existed for over a decade.

Though both had often vaunted display of affection for public fanfare, but seldom did they trade the same political path since the third term brouhaha that pitted one against the other.

Their altercation probably hit the summit when the former President allegedly vowed that Atiku would never to become president in his life time.

No, Obasanjo is never one with hasty declaration so when the vow became a routine in public conversation involving both and especially without Baba ever publicly denouncing the allegation, the claim gradually became sacrosanct, held against Atiku and used to taunt his presidential ambition by antagonists.

Nonetheless, Chief Obasanjo made public his avowed discontent against Atiku, consistently disparaging his presidential ambition so much so that he was alleged to have persuaded a certain governor in North West to enlist in the 2015 presidential race all in the bid to eat into Atiku’s likely clout of votes from delegates of the South West region, where he then had reasonable following.

The former Vice President emerged a pitiable third in a contest he could ordinarily have given the eventually winner considerable a bloody fight.

God’ll never forgive me Some two months ago, Obasanjo had told PREMIUM TIMES that the former vice president should not count on him for support in his bid to actualise his life-long ambition of being elected president of Nigeria.

“How can I be on the same side with Atiku?” he asked.

“To do what?” “If I support Atiku for anything, God will not forgive me.

If I do not know, yes.

But once I know, Atiku can never enjoy my support,” he added.

However, he had swiftly insisted that it was not meant to disparage Atiku saying: “I do not have personal grudges with anyone.

If you do not do well for Nigeria, you do not do well for all of us.

“It is not a question of working with or not working with an individual,” he said.

“If you are working for the good of Nigeria, I am working with you.

If you are not working for the good of Nigeria it does not matter who you are I am not working with you.” It seems baba Iyabo has been persuaded to adjust his seemingly fixated position especially after Afenifere, some retired generals, and influential world leaders sought to dull his memories on some of Atiku alleged wrongdoing.

His endorsement Yesterday in Otta, the enigmatic elder statesman stoops to pressure or rather allowed himself to be persuaded into a ‘gang up’ against a leader that he has apparently fallen out of favour with.

“I took the stand I had taken based on the character and attributes you exhibited in the position you found yourself.

I strongly believe that I was right.

It was in the overall interest of everyone and everything to take such a position”, he said while addressing Atiku and his entourage that included notable clerics in his palatial home.

Going prophetic, Obasanjo said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has rediscovered his steps and found the right political bearing and therefore enjoys his support for the exalted office.

He left no doubt at all the PDP candidate will defeat incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Atiku has ‘re-discovered and repositioned himself’ and is now good enough to enjoy his support in the next election, according to Obasanjo as the leaders that accompanied him beamed with smiles.

Obasanjo said, “Let me start by congratulating President-to-be, Atiku Abubakar, for his success at the recent PDP Primary and I took note of his gracious remarks in his acceptance speech that it all started here.

“Yes, when it started, it was meant for Atiku to succeed Obasanjo.

In the presence of these distinguished leaders of goodwill today, let me say it openly that we have reviewed what went wrong on the side of Atiku.

And in all honesty, my former Vice-President has re-discovered and re-positioned himself.

As I have repeatedly said, it is not so much what you did against me that was the issue but what you did against the Party, the Government and the country.

Why I opposed you “I took the stand I had taken based on the character and attributes you exhibited in the position you found yourself.

I strongly believe that I was right.

It was in the overall interest of everyone and everything to take such a position.

“From what transpired in the last couple of hours or so, you have shown remorse; you have asked for forgiveness and you have indicated that you have learnt some good lessons and you will mend fences and make amends as necessary and as desirable.

“Whenever or wherever you might have offended me, as a Christian who asks for God’s forgiveness of my sins and inadequacies on daily basis, I forgive and I sincerely advise you to learn from the past and do what is right and it will be well with you.

Obviously, you have mended fences with the Party and fully reconciled with the Party.

That’s why today, you are the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

In addition to appreciating all that the Party has done for you, may I advise you to work together with all those who contested for the Party’s flag with you as a team for your campaign.

“There are still areas, nationally and internationally, where you have to mend fences and make amends.

You will know how to handle what is already out and what may yet be put out by the opposition.

But, I am convinced that if you continue with the attitude that brought you here with these distinguished leaders of goodwill, with remorse and contrite heart, the rest of the coast within and outside the country can be cleared.

And if there is anything I can do and you want me to do in that respect, I will do.

“I am sure with the right attitude for change where necessary, and by putting lessons learned by you to work, you will get the understanding, cooperation, support and mandate – all at the national level.

With Nigerians voting for you, it will mean that you secure their forgiveness and regain their confidence.

It will be with the hope or assurance of a Paul on the road to Damascus Conversion.

After all, change and conversion are of man.

I believe that with a contrite heart, change is possible in everybody’s life and situation.

Atiku’s qualities unassailable “For me, relatively and of all the aspirants in the PDP, you have the widest and greatest exposure, experience, outreach and possibly the best machinery and preparation for seeing the tough and likely dirty campaign ahead through.

From what I personally know of you, you have capacity to perform better than the incumbent.

You surely understand the economy better; you have business experience, which can make your administration businessfriendly and boost the economy and provide jobs.

“You have better outreach nationally and internationally and that can translate to better management of foreign affairs.

You are more accessible and less inflexible and more open to all parts of the country in many ways.

As Pastor Bakare, one-time running mate of the incumbent President said, “You are a wazobia man.” And that should help you in confronting the confrontable and shunning nepotism.

“As you know, along the road to where you are today, many leaders and ordinary people cooperated and overtly and covertly worked hard.

On your behalf, I thank them all.

May their coast continue to be expanded.

And when you become Nigerian President which, inshaAllah, you will be, remember what we did together in government – we ran an administration by Nigerians for all Nigerians where merit and performance count more than blood relationship, friendship or kith and kin.

Although some time and ground have been lost, you should endeavour to start from where we stopped and recover some lost ground, if not time.

Uphold the constitution “Please uphold truth, integrity, principles, morality and fight corruption, crimes and insurgency.

The fundamental law of the land, our constitution must be scrupulously defended.

I make one demand and one demand on you today, I need you to say before God and man that you will always remain irrevocably committed to upholding ALL the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the whole country will remain your single indivisible constituency.

“Constitutionalism, popular participation and inclusiveness are pre-conditions for reversing the deficits of the past three and half years.

They will ensure abiding faith in our indivisibility, oneness and faith in the survival of all against none.

“The fundamentals for our development, economic growth and progress are hard and soft infrastructure.

Remember to always give adequate places in your administration to our youth and women”.

