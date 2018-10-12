Atiku presidency hope for the youths – PDPNYES

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP), youth group has said that the emergence of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as the party’s flag bearer, has rekindled the hope and confidence of Nigerian youths.

The group, People’s Democratic Party – National Youth Empowerment Strategy (PDP-NYES), in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Kabiru Sani Garkuwa, said the primaries that produced Atiku Abubakar as its flag bearer in the forthcoming, general election, portends good things for the party.

The group said the orderly, peacefully, transparently manner the election was conducted was a pointer to the democratic disposition of the PDP, stressing that it showed that the PDP has truly bounced back and its feet.

The group said that the result was accepted by all aspirants was evidence of Atiku’s popularity and acceptance by all and sundry, who believe that he has what it takes to be Nigeria’s president.

“As youths so desirous of a leader whose focus and vision bothers about the development and progress of the teeming Nigerian youths, we are pleased that the right choice was done, by voting Atiku Abubakar, in whose capacity we have confidence,” they added.

“We assured you of our determination to tirelessly work and ensure that you become victorious in the general election”, the group said in its congratulatory message.

