Atiku remains best option- Campaign Council

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council says its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, remains the best choice for the country in terms of possessing the capacity to lead Nigeria out of her current problems.

The Council’s spokesman, Umar Sani, said the former Vice President, has the depth, capacity and vision to revamp the ailing economy and reposition Nigeria on the path of greatness.

Further, he said Atiku was not a neophyte but an entrepreneur and a wealth creator, adding that in that capacity he would understand the need to bring on board a standard economic team that is grounded in modern economic trends, persons who would be willing and ready to roll up their sleeves to achieve real success not phony attainments.

According to him, the choice before Nigerians is whether they want to continue with inefficiency, cluelessness, and a government that is not run by the person they actually elected into office in 2015.

He said the choice was equally about whether Nigerians wanted restructuring, a Nigeria of their dream or whether they wanted jobs to be created or job loss and whether they wanted to continue with the propaganda and lies always being dished out to them by the ruling APC.

Sani, who spoke in Abuja, said it would depend on Nigerians to decide on the kind of leadership they would want to lead them as well as what economy tendency that would drive the economy.

“Now the choice is whether we want to continue with inefficiency, cluelessness, and a government that is not run by the same person we have elected into office or shall we now make a change.

“Do we want restructuring, do we want Nigeria of our dream, do we want jobs to be created, or job to be lost? Do we want to continue with propaganda and lies that the APC has been known for?”, he queried.

He insisted that the PDP presidential candidate remains the right candidate to be put in charge of the country, come 2019.

