Atiku starts campaign today on facebook

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar will start his campaign for president in the 2019 election through an address to the Nigerian

people on Facebook at 12 noon today.

A statement issued by Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization said that:”The PDP presidential candidate will present his vision for Nigeria and his action plan to achieve it as encapsulated in his

policy document. The document will promptly be uploaded on his website (www.atiku.org) for all Nigerians to access at no cost.

The statement reads further: “The decision of Abubakar to kick-start his presidential campaign with the launch of his policy document is to reiterate his commitment to run an issue based campaign.

“The intention is to take our policy directly to Nigerians and to register the belief of Abubakar that it will take the collective efforts of every Nigerian to rebuild the country. That is why we want Nigerians to access the policy directly and ultimately take ownership of it.

“Our campaign offers a simple message: united, the people of Nigeria can begin anew, creating a prosperous and secure future and a better life for every Nigerian.

“On the first working day of the campaign, the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar will put forward his plan to get Nigeria working again.

“We have chosen to do this by having the PDP presidential candidate speaking directly to the Nigerian people on Facebook. This medium came about as part of the telecommunications revolution that he helped start as Vice President in 1999-2007.

“We have also chosen to have our candidate speak online as it facilitates the ability for anyone to download a copy of his policy document at no cost, as we intend this to be the policy of every

Nigerian.

“Our policy document focuses on creating jobs, ensuring security, growing business, developing power and water infrastructure, agriculture and education and how we will empower women.

“Our policies outline the goals and methods for developing and revitalising Nigeria as the foundation of our campaign.

“This policy document is being launched to encourage a dialogue with the people of Nigeria, inviting everyone to join us in helping to get Nigeria working again.

“The PDP presidential candidate looks forward to conducting vital discussions as he travels across the length and breadth of Nigeria, meeting and talking with stakeholders: famers, small business people,

workers, students, mothers, and children.

“We recognise that this will be a vigorous and hard fought election. We are completely confident that with peaceful, free and fair elections, we will be victorious.”

