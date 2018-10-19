Atiku to Buhai: I ‘ll return you to Daura in 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said he will “retire” President Muhammadu Buhari back to Daura in 2019.

Abubakar stated that Nigerians and not politicians would decide between a failed government and one with solutions.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, on Thursday night, the former Vice President insisted that he was “well-wired” to provide leadership for the country.

News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, quoted him as saying “This is a government that has failed on all fronts. Nigerians can no longer be hoodwinked by the Orwellian propaganda that is the signature of this administration.

“The 2019 presidential election will be determined by Nigerian voters and not by political soothsayers.

“Nigerians will make a determination whether to settle for incompetence versus competence; cluelessness versus knowhow; joblessness versus employment; restiveness versus engagement; divisiveness versus unity; nepotism versus merit and bigotry versus inclusiveness.

“It is instructive to say that since His Excellency Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP, the APC administration has gone into a panic mode.

“They need to be reminded that they cannot stop an idea whose time has come.

“Nigerians are yearning for a competent and visionary leadership that will fix the mess that has been made of our economy, give jobs to the teeming unemployed, ensure security, heal the divisions in the land and get Nigeria working again. Atiku is well-wired to provide such leadership.”

